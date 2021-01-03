Ryan Tresnak of Vinton wasted little time in welcoming the new year with a 24 hour run on the treadmill at the Vinton Rec Center to help raise more than $600 for the Vinton Parks and Rec Department.
“I had some friends doing a 48 hour treadmill run fundraiser, but I missed the cutoff date for that,” Tresnak said. “When I worked at Pizza Hut, I always donated food and stuff for programs at the rec center, so I wanted to help them if possible. Matt Boggess with the rec department said I could use the treadmill for 24 hours and I wanted them to benefit from it.”
Starting at 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Tresnak ran for 50 minutes and took 10 minute breaks at the top of each hour to hydrate, eat and use the restroom. Throughout the day, he was joined by friends supporting him on his fundraiser and keeping him company through the long day. At a pace of about 14-15 minute miles, Tresnak was able to run 90 miles by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.
“I was just thankful for all the people that had shown up to help me and were very encouraging through the night,” Tresnak said. “I posted on my Facebook every few hours and people stayed up with me for most of the night. The TV had a marathon of The Office going on. My friend Matt came in and we watched stupid videos off the internet for four hours.”
A fundraising page was set up several days before the run, which raised $505 plus a $100 check came to the rec center. The money will be used by the rec center, which is currently building a rock climbing wall for patrons to enjoy.
“In the first 45 minutes, you start to wonder why you decided to do something like this,” Tresnak said. “Then it comes back to you and you just keep going. This new climbing wall will give people another way to stay active and I know Matt is interested in starting a club around it. We want to see kids get out and be active. I’m appreciative of the rec center allowing me to do this and appreciative of what they do for the community.”