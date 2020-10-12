VINTON – Young ghosts and goblins may be roaming Vinton streets the last Saturday of the month.
During last Thursday evening’s Vinton city council members, a measure was approved to allow trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 31.
“It’s up to you to decide,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told council members but the vote, “but I think we should allow for the annual tradition to continue.”
Nathan Hesson, council member, agreed. “If people are not comfortable having someone come to their door, then they don’t need to turn the front porch light on.” Hesson also asked Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, and Melissa Schwann, Vinton city clerk, to add a link to the city’s website or send a text via the city system in regard to links for the CDC guidelines.
With Halloween being on a Saturday this year, Ron Hessenius, council member, suggested maybe the time could be extended beyond 7 p.m. Rather than extending the time, it was suggested that individuals could keep their porch lights on later than 7 p.m. if they wished.
In other business:
-Halloween wasn’t the only holiday discussed at the meeting.
Ron Geiger, Vinton, was the meeting seeking the council’s approval for the 13th annual Veteran’s Patriotic Christmas parade.
“This year we’d like to have the parade Thursday, November 19,” he told the council. “We’re here to see if it is still okay to have the parade.”
All council members voted yes to approve the request.
The parade line up will be in the same area as it has in the past Geiger told members and others present at the meeting.
Maynard commended Geiger on the parade each year and asked that he work with Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, with arrangements.
-Council members were asked for their opinion regarding staffing at city hall.
Ward explained that due to a resignation the City has an opening for a utility billing clerk. In addition, the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) also has a part time position it is looking to fill. “The issue now is really there are two part-time positions that are really open in City Hall and the front office is currently short staffed,” Ward wrote in a memo to council members.
He presented two options and asked for the council’s direction. The first would be to hire two part-time people for the City Hall, one for accounts payable and the other for utility billing. The second option would be to hire one full time person who would both roles.
The council agreed that it would be best to hire one full time person.
Ward reminded the council that the reason this position is open is because of the growth in the community.