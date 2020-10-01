VINTON - With Halloween a month away, a preliminary discussion revolving around trick or treat was had during last week's Vinton city council meeting.
“We have already been getting questions about this topic,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told the council.
He pointed out that with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) about social distancing individuals were calling city hall asking for information. "The CDC has released guidelines discouraging the traditional door to door trick or treating," he explained.
“If people are comfortable with other people coming to their homes for trick or treat then I’m not going to tell them no,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said. “I think people will need to decide for themselves what they are comfortable with doing.”
Council member Nathan Hesson shared that sentiment. “I totally agree with Bud,” he stated.
“I think we need to leave it up to people to make their own decisions of what they are comfortable with doing.
“I believe people need to take responsibility,” he added.
“Let’s get this item on the next agenda so we can set the hours,” Maynard told Ward.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 8. Halloween is Saturday, October 31.
In other business:
-If at first you don’t succeed, try try again.
That could be the motto for a grant application submitted by the Vinton airport commission.
Ward shared that the airport commission had submitted a fifth application to the Iowa Dept. of Transportation for assistance to help pay for some hangar doors.
“The first application was submitted in 2005,” Ward wrote in a memo to the council.
The grant is an 80% grant from the State. “The last 20% would be covered by thh City of Vinton,” Ward explained. “The original hangar doors were installed in the 1960s and are a safety hazard.”
He added that there has been at least one insurance claim filed against the City due to the instability of the doors.
“This is the oldest hangar out there correct,” Brian Parr, council member asked Ward.
Ward confirmed that it was the oldest hangar on the grounds.
The grant award was unexpected and Ward explained that the repairs had not been budgeted in the current fiscal budget.
“If the Council approves accepting the grant, then a budget amendment will need to done to reflect this project,” he explained.
“Will we need to use a engineer in order to complete this project,” Andrew Elwick, council member, asked Ward.
Concerns had been raised in the past about engineering costs for projects at the airport. “I’m not sure,” Ward said, “but I can check with the DOT to see.”
Council members approved the acceptance of the grant during the meeting and directed Ward to get some answers to a few questions and report at the next meeting.