Over 100 vehicles decorated in flags and signs for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign made their way through south Benton County on Saturday to promote the president’s reelection as well as local Republican candidates.
The caravan started their day from Van Horne to Keystone, then south to Belle Plaine and Norway before reaching Atkins and finally Newhall to end their procession. The event was run by the Benton County Central Republican Committee.
“We discussed how we could get people out to vote and be excited for the election,” Brenda Sandburg, Secretary for the committee said. “We put out the idea of doing a Trump train on Facebook, which got people interested and sharing.”
According to Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett, 104 vehicles made up the procession, led by Sandburg’s decorated Trump van. Sandburg admits she wasn’t sure how many vehicles would show up for the event, but felt the drive was a success.
“Any more than that and I think it would have been too much,” Sandburg said. “It was a nice day for a drive. We met people out in the country, waiting for us with lawn chairs out. I feel encouraged seeing so many people excited for the election.”
Check out photos of the procession on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com.