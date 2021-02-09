JESUP — Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball wrapped up its regular season with a road loss in Jesup, 47-65.
The Cougars are 7-14. Jesup is now 11-9.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 13 11 10 0 — 47
JSP 13 11 24 0 — 65
UP NEXT: The Cougars (7-14) will host Union Community (6-13) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, in a Class 2A Substate 3 first round game. ... The J-Hawks (11-9) have one more regular season game. They will host Denver (16-3) for a 7:45 p.m. start. Jesup will then host Oelwein (4-15) in a Class 2A Substate 4 first round game at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
Go-Hawks dispatch Huskies
Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball improved its season record to 10-8 with a 61-27 win on the road over Oelwein. The Huskies fell to 4-16.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WSR 22 24 13 2 — 61
OEL 10 8 4 3 — 27
UP NEXT: Oelwein has one more regular season home game. The Huskies will hose Wapsie Valley (14-4) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Then Oelwein travels to Jesup on Monday for a Class 2A Substate 4 first round game against the J-Hawks (11-9). Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Kee High slips past Blue Devils
MAYNARD — West Central senior Aidan Nelson scored 27 points and junior Logan Wescott had 25 on Tuesday night, but Kee High left the Blue Devils’ gym with a 74-68 win.
Wescott also had a double-double by snagging 11 rebounds.
Kee High’s leading scorer was junior Dalton Dilbert, who scored 28 points.
Kee High improved its season record to 11-10. West Central is now 3-17.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Kee 18 21 19 16 — 74
WC 25 13 15 15 — 68
POINTS — Aidan Nelson 27, Logan Wescott 25, Brandon Cushion 5, Hunter Kent-Thomas 3, Brooks Ingels 3, Creighton Houge 3, and John Tyler 2.
REBOUNDS — Wescott 11, Nelson 7, Cushion 4, Thomas 1, and Ingels 1.
UP NEXT: West Central will host Clarksville (0-19) for a Class 1A Substate 3 play-in round game. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
East Buchanan wins on road against Stars
ARLINGTON — East Buchanan boys basketball improved to 6-14 with a road win over Starmont on Tuesday, 55-38. The Stars are 2-16.
Starmont had one final regular season game Wednesday night. They traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg (14-4) for a rescheduled matchup.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB 14 12 15 14 — 55
STR 22 6 6 4 — 38
UP NEXT: Starmont will travel to Central Elkader (5-15) for on Friday, Feb. 12, for a Class 1A Substate 3 play-in round game. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.