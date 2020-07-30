Tuna — an all-around food staple

Have you ever thought what it would be like without the variety of foods we have to eat? What if you could only have a couple different things to eat, what would you choose?

I think I could probably eat eggs every day. There are so many ways to make them. My late husband ate hamburger just about every day. But he ate it mostly, just as a hamburger on bread or a bun. Sometimes it was in meatloaf or as a hamburger steak or sloppy Joe, but mostly just a plain burger, and he loved them.

I would be more in favor of chicken or fish over red meat. I think I could find enough different ways to fix tuna to be happy with that for a steady diet. It’s good in both hot and cold dishes, in salads, on crackers, celery, avocados, cucumber slices, in a gravy over toast, or with pasta, or just a plain tuna sandwich. My grandma used to order a tuna salad sandwich almost every time we went to a restaurant on vacation. I guess she didn't like surprises.

It’s also pretty economical if you have a few people to feed and storage is simple to handle, plus tuna is nutrient-rich and a good source of protein and omega-3. OK, I’ve made my pitch for tuna. Now here are a couple of recipes to try that will be good for you and your budget.

Tuna Patties with Lemon Sauce

Ingredients

2 large eggs

2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 c grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 c Italian seasoned breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup

17 oz tuna, canned (one 12 oz and one 5 oz) drained

1/4 c green onions, diced

1/4 tsp ground pepper

2 dash(es) Old Bay seasoning

vegetable oil

LEMON DILL SAUCE

1/2 c mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice, fresh

1 tsp grated lemon peel

1/2 tsp dill