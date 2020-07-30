Tuna — an all-around food staple

Have you ever thought what it would be like without the variety of foods we have to eat? What if you could only have a couple different things to eat, what would you choose?
I think I could probably eat eggs every day. There are so many ways to make them. My late husband ate hamburger just about every day. But he ate it mostly, just as a hamburger on bread or a bun. Sometimes it was in meatloaf or as a hamburger steak or sloppy Joe, but mostly just a plain burger, and he loved them.
I would be more in favor of chicken or fish over red meat. I think I could find enough different ways to fix tuna to be happy with that for a steady diet. It’s good in both hot and cold dishes, in salads, on crackers, celery, avocados, cucumber slices, in a gravy over toast, or with pasta, or just a plain tuna sandwich. My grandma used to order a tuna salad sandwich almost every time we went to a restaurant on vacation. I guess she didn't like surprises.
It’s also pretty economical if you have a few people to feed and storage is simple to handle, plus tuna is nutrient-rich and a good source of protein and omega-3. OK, I’ve made my pitch for tuna. Now here are a couple of recipes to try that will be good for you and your budget.
Tuna Patties with Lemon Sauce
Ingredients
2 large eggs
2 tsp lemon juice
1/4 c grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 c Italian seasoned breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup
17 oz tuna, canned (one 12 oz and one 5 oz) drained
1/4 c green onions, diced
1/4 tsp ground pepper
2 dash(es) Old Bay seasoning
vegetable oil
LEMON DILL SAUCE
1/2 c mayonnaise
1 tsp lemon juice, fresh
1 tsp grated lemon peel
1/2 tsp dill