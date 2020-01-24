Tuna Patties and Lemon-Dill Sauce

Cook time: 10 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 3-6
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
2 tsp. lemon juice, fresh
¼ c. grated Parmesan cheese
¾ c. Italian seasoned breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup
17 oz. tuna, canned (one 12 oz. and one 5 oz.) drained
¼ c. green onions, diced
¼ tsp. ground pepper
2 dash(es) Old Bay seasoning
vegetable oil
LEMON DILL SAUCE
½ c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. lemon juice, fresh
1 tsp. grated lemon peel
½ tsp dill weed
- If you don’t like onions with tuna, try a little finely chopped celery instead.
Directions:
1. Make the Lemon-Dill Sauce first by just mixing the ingredients together and keep in the fridge until needed. Double recipe if you like a good amount, like me.
2. Beat the eggs and mix the lemon juice in a medium bowl. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and the 3/4 cup breadcrumbs. Fold in the tuna and onions (or chopped celery) and mix well. Add the pepper and Old Bay seasonings.
3. Shape mixture into round 1 inch thick patties, like you would hamburger patties. You should be able to make about six patties. Put the other ½ cup of breadcrumbs on a paper plate and hold the patties carefully. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on both sides to dust them. Carefully shake excess off.
4. When all are ready to cook, heat about 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a fry pan on stove, medium heat until it is good and hot but not smoking. Add three patties at a time and fry about 4-5 minutes on each side. Add a little more veg oil when adding the second batch. The time it cooks depends on how thick your patties are. They should be golden brown.
5. Serve with the lemon-dill sauce or tartar sauce. These may be small but are filling. Serve them as is with a side of macaroni salad or cole slaw, or in a bun if you prefer a tuna patty sandwich.