Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuna Patties and Lemon-Dill Sauce

Cook time: 10 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 3-6

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

2 tsp. lemon juice, fresh

¼ c. grated Parmesan cheese

¾ c. Italian seasoned breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup

17 oz. tuna, canned (one 12 oz. and one 5 oz.) drained

¼ c. green onions, diced

¼ tsp. ground pepper

2 dash(es) Old Bay seasoning

vegetable oil

LEMON DILL SAUCE

½ c. mayonnaise

1 tsp. lemon juice, fresh

1 tsp. grated lemon peel

½ tsp dill weed

  • If you don’t like onions with tuna, try a little finely chopped celery instead.

Directions:

1. Make the Lemon-Dill Sauce first by just mixing the ingredients together and keep in the fridge until needed. Double recipe if you like a good amount, like me.

2. Beat the eggs and mix the lemon juice in a medium bowl. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and the 3/4 cup breadcrumbs. Fold in the tuna and onions (or chopped celery) and mix well. Add the pepper and Old Bay seasonings.

3. Shape mixture into round 1 inch thick patties, like you would hamburger patties. You should be able to make about six patties. Put the other ½ cup of breadcrumbs on a paper plate and hold the patties carefully. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on both sides to dust them. Carefully shake excess off.

4. When all are ready to cook, heat about 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a fry pan on stove, medium heat until it is good and hot but not smoking. Add three patties at a time and fry about 4-5 minutes on each side. Add a little more veg oil when adding the second batch. The time it cooks depends on how thick your patties are. They should be golden brown.

5. Serve with the lemon-dill sauce or tartar sauce. These may be small but are filling. Serve them as is with a side of macaroni salad or cole slaw, or in a bun if you prefer a tuna patty sandwich.

Tags