Tuna Pot Pie Turnovers

Servings: 8
Ingredients:
3 large cans albacore tuna, drained
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon milk
½ teaspoon thyme
salt & pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 medium carrots, diced
1 small onion, finely chopped
5 oz. frozen green peas
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 egg white
8 frozen empanada disks
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add carrots and onion, and cook until carrots are soft, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add thyme to skillet, along with peas, tuna and 1 cup of milk; bring to a simmer.
2. In a small dish, stir together cornstarch and 3 tablespoons cold water. Add to skillet and stir over high heat until mixture thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.
3. In a small bowl, lightly beat egg white and remaining 1 tablespoon milk. Place empanada disks on 2 parchment-paper-lined baking pans.
4. Divide tuna filling among empanada disks, leaving ½-inch borders around edges. Dampen edges with egg wash and fold dough over to create turnovers. Crimp edges with a fork to seal. Lightly brush tops of turnovers with egg wash. Bake until crusts are golden brown, about 15 minutes, turning pans halfway through.