Tuna Stuffed Potatoes

READY IN: 1 hr. 35 mins.
SERVES: 8
INGREDIENTS:
4 baking potatoes
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1⁄2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
1⁄4 cup green onion, chopped
1⁄4 cup green pepper, chopped
1 or 2 small cans of tuna, drained
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 375°F Wrap potatoes in foil and bake until fork tender, about an hour. Let cool.
Split potatoes in half and spoon out the filling into a medium sized bowl leaving enough in the shell so that the skin does not break when handling. Break up potatoes with fork.
To potatoes add mayo, 1 cup cheese, green onion, green pepper, and tuna. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Stuff potato shells with mixture to a slight mound. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Place in 13x9-inch baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.
Cook’s note: Cooked chopped broccoli would also be good mixed in with other ingredients.