Tuna Stuffed Potatoes

READY IN: 1 hr. 35 mins.

SERVES: 8

INGREDIENTS:

4 baking potatoes

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1⁄2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1⁄4 cup green onion, chopped

1⁄4 cup green pepper, chopped

1 or 2 small cans of tuna, drained

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°F Wrap potatoes in foil and bake until fork tender, about an hour. Let cool.

Split potatoes in half and spoon out the filling into a medium sized bowl leaving enough in the shell so that the skin does not break when handling. Break up potatoes with fork.

To potatoes add mayo, 1 cup cheese, green onion, green pepper, and tuna. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stuff potato shells with mixture to a slight mound. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Place in 13x9-inch baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.

Cook’s note: Cooked chopped broccoli would also be good mixed in with other ingredients.

Tags