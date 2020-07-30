Tuna Supreme

Ingredients
1 pkg egg noodles, cooked and drained
2 can(s) cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 pkg shredded cheddar
1/2 medium onion, diced
2 can(s) tuna, packed in water, drained
1 pkg Ritz crackers or similar
1 stick margarine, melted
1 c mayonnaise
1/2 pkg frozen mixed corn/peas/carrots
3-4 dash(es) hot sauce
1 c ricotta cheese (optional)
3/4 c water
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix tuna, soup, onion, mayo, frozen veggies, hot sauce, ricotta, water and half bag of shredded cheddar.
2. Next fold in cooked egg noodles then spread mixture in 9x13 pan sprayed with non-stick spray.
3. Cover with remaining cheese.
4. Mix melted margarine and crushed crackers until well coated and sprinkle over casserole. Bake until golden and bubbly about 20-25 minutes.