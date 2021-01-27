Tuna Swiss Casserole

This is definitely a dressed up version of a plain tuna casserole with great flavors coming together in one dish.
Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 5-6
Ingredients
8 oz fresh sliced button mushrooms
1 small onion, diced
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
3 Tbsp butter
4 pkg albacore tuna packed in water (not canned), 2.5 oz each
2 c frozen peas
2 cans cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz each
milk - enough to fill 2 cans of the soup
8 slices Swiss cheese (or if preferred Colby Jack)
1 can French fried onions, 6 oz, enough to cover top of casserole
1 pkg wide egg noodles
Salt and pepper to taste
3 hard boiled eggs, diced
Directions
1. Sauté mushrooms and onions in butter over medium heat.
2. Add Worcestershire sauce and continue to sauté while stirring until tender.
3. Boil eggs and make noodles, cooking to al dente, while the mushrooms and onions are cooking.
4. When mushrooms and onions are done, add tuna, salt and pepper. Cook on low for a couple of minutes stirring frequently. Then add the soup and milk. Stir over low heat until smooth.
5. Drain noodles and return to pot. Add tuna mixture and coat the noodles well. Chop up eggs and add to noodles.
6. After the eggs are stirred in, add peas and more seasoning if needed. Stir to blend ingredients.
7. Stir to blend and transfer to a 9x13 baking dish. Top with cheese slices.
8. Tightly cover with foil and bake at 350° for 30 to 45 minutes, or until bubbly and cheese is melted.
9. Remove foil and cover with French fried onions. Return to oven for about 10 minutes until the onions are browned. Serve alone or with a side salad or cole slaw and a roll.
Recipe courtesy of Just A Pinch contributor Amanda Dunlap.