Turkey Pumpkin Meatloaf

Here’s what happens when you think you have a can of tomato sauce in the cupboard, but it turns out to be something else! I have been experimenting with different squashes in recipes lately and have found some interesting combinations. This is a delicious and moist meatloaf.

Cook time: 1 Hr. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. ground turkey (use dark meat-breast is too dry)

1 c canned pumpkin (not pie mix)

3/4 c old-fashioned oats, uncooked

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/4 c dried onion flakes

1/3 c grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Coat an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, using your hands, combine all ingredients until well-blended.

3. Press mixture into loaf pan and bake 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160F. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

