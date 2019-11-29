Turkey Pumpkin Meatloaf
Here’s what happens when you think you have a can of tomato sauce in the cupboard, but it turns out to be something else! I have been experimenting with different squashes in recipes lately and have found some interesting combinations. This is a delicious and moist meatloaf.
Cook time: 1 Hr. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 1/2 lb. ground turkey (use dark meat-breast is too dry)
1 c canned pumpkin (not pie mix)
3/4 c old-fashioned oats, uncooked
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 c dried onion flakes
1/3 c grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)
1 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Coat an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, using your hands, combine all ingredients until well-blended.
3. Press mixture into loaf pan and bake 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160F. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.