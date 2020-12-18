On 12-18-2020, at about 9:07 AM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle near Keystone IA.
The 911 caller reported that he had observed his stolen 2013 Chev 2500 Silverado being driven by unknown persons. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Linn County on 12-06-20.
With the assistance of the vehicle owner, officers would locate the vehicle and suspects were taken into custody.
The stolen truck was found to be pulling a trailer, that had been reported stolen from Hiawatha IA on 12-18-20. Also located in the trailer were items identified as stolen from Marion IA.
Jonathan Allen Callanan, age 38, from Hiawatha IA, was charged with Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, and Driving While Barred.
Kyle William Netolicky, age 22, from Cedar Rapids IA was charged with Theft 1st Degree.
Both suspects are being held in the Benton County Jail.
Assisting the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation were the Tama County Sheriff’s Office, the Belle Plaine Police Department, and the Marion Police Department.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.