Benton County residents will once again have access to U.S. 30 via U.S. 218 as an interchange was completed on the busy highway by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) earlier in September.
“We are glad to open up this interchange to the public,” Newman Abuissa, Resident Construction Engineer for Iowa DOT said. “It is a nicely finished project. We hope this interchange provides safe access for entering the highway.”
Construction of the interchange began in the early spring of 2019 as part of the DOT’s larger efforts to transform U.S. 30 into four lanes from Cedar Rapids through Benton County to Tama County. The interchange project experienced several delays due to wet conditions last spring and fall, making it difficult to move ground. Grading for the project was pushed to 2020 and kept a portion of 218 south of Vinton closed.
“We have some minor finishing and items to check off,” Abuissa said. “I believe we have signs being installed as we speak. We hope to have lights around the interchange operating soon.”
According to Abuissa, the next project for the DOT is to acquire the right of way for a four lane section between 218 and Highway 21. The project will begin in 2021.