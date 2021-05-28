Fayette County Extension announced it is welcoming 2021 Upper Iowa University graduate Natalie Dinius, a Fayette resident, as 4-H summer assistant.
Dinius is looking forward to spending the summer at the Fayette County Extension Office while creating day camps to share with youth who are completing levels K-6.
She is also excited about helping out and attending the Fayette County Fair. This will be the first summer that she has been in the area but she said she has heard lots of great things about the fair.
At UIU, she played women’s basketball and earned her sports administration degree.
Dinius is originally from Canby, Minnesota, where she graduated high school in 2018. In high school, she was active in 4-H where she took part in raising sheep and pursuing photography and visual arts.
One day she would like to play women’s basketball overseas then open a sports business in hopes of someday managing a pro team.