MILWAUKEE — Upper Iowa placed third at the Brew City Classic I and II held Feb. 13-14 at Bowlero West in Milwaukee.
Teams competed in 10 baker sets and three traditional games on both days of the event.
On Saturday, the Peacocks total pinfall of 4,372 was good enough to place third overall while on Sunday, Upper Iowa's 4,417 pins gave UIU another third place finish ahead of five other teams.
On Saturday, Kyle Moeller led the Peacocks with 604 total pins over three games which was good for a 201.3 pins per game average and a fifth-place finish. Following Moeller was Ty Kirkpatrick (595), Tre Preston (524), Devin Lentz (413), Brandon Bell (352), and Sean Odegard (91). Upper Iowa also posted totals of 885 and 908 in their two five-set baker games.
On Sunday, Brandon Bell led the way with 558 pins which was good for a 186 pin per game average. Devin Lentz (553) and Aaron Rogers (548) were close behind while Ty Kirkpatrick (519), Tre Preston (336), and Sean Odegard's high-game of 217 rounded out the Peacock performances. Upper Iowa reached totals of 838 and 848 in their two five-set baker games.