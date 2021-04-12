Upper Iowa competed in the Iowa Collegiate Skeet and Sporting Clays Championship on Saturday, April 10, at the Mahaska County Ikes Range in Oskaloosa. The Peacocks claimed eighth place overall in skeet and a sixth place finish in the sporting clays discipline.
Twelve colleges, all from the state of Iowa, attended the event. The Peacocks overcame tough shooting conditions as the team performed in steady rain and wind.
Iowa Central Community College narrowly won the skeet championship with 284/300 targets marked, just one more than second-place William Penn University was able to connect with. Hawkeye Community College rounded out the top three having hit 280 targets as a unit.
Upper Iowa finished eighth with a score of 260, just 24 targets away from the top spot as Ty Parsons (91), Jayden Shaw (87), and Brady Emswiler (82) accounted for the Peacocks' three best scores.
William Penn was victorious in sporting clays as the Statesmen hit 236/300 clays, good for an eight-target cushion over second-place ICCC.
Coe College completed the trio of top teams with 224 points in the discipline. Upper Iowa's total of 203 was good for sixth place as Ty Parsons (74), Brady Emswiler (66), and Jayden Shaw (63) provided the scoring.
Brady Carrigan, Matthew Moore and Mikel Brown also competed for UIU posting marks of 58, 45, and 40 in sporting clays and 74, 70, and 66 in skeet, respectively. Parsons placed in the top 20 individually in both disciplines claiming 11th place in sporting clays and 17th in skeet.
The Peacocks will return to the range for the final time of the spring season on Saturday, April 17, for the Iowa Collegiate Trap Championship in Ackley.