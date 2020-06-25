FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University (UIU) students will return to fall classes as originally scheduled on Monday, Aug. 31. To lessen face-to-face interaction between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a time when sickness can be commonly spread, traditional classroom courses at the University’s residential campus in Fayette, will be transitioned to online learning from Monday, Nov. 30, through the end of final exams on Thursday, Dec. 17. Campus students will have the option to stay in residence, but classes will not meet face-to-face during this holiday period.
UIU intends to follow the existing 2020-21 academic calendar, as outlined on the University website at uiu.edu. UIU administrators, faculty and staff continue to work on detailed plans for several University operations, including academics, athletics, and Fayette Campus dining services, student housing and events.
The Fayette Campus Orientation, Advising and Registration (OAR) Day originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27, was recently transitioned to two virtual events taking place on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26. The OAR day previously scheduled for July 17 will now also occur in a virtual format, taking place on Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20. More information about these changes will be communicated to those involved with OAR Days soon. At this time, the Monday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, OAR Dates have not been changed.
Current UIU students who have not yet registered for fall courses should contact their academic advisor as soon as possible. New students have begun registering and courses have begun to fill. Over the next several weeks, students will continue to receive communications regarding various new policies, procedures and preparations as UIU moves toward a return to face-to-face learning.
For additional information, visit uiu.edu.