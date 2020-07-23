If I were to use one term to describe how 2020 has gone so far, I would use “uncertain.” The uncertainty has hit us in numerous ways from health to finances to politics and to even social unrest. One of these uncertainties is more than enough to cause anxiety for the world and its leaders. But we have not had just one of these events. We have experienced all of these events in the same year! When the world goes through such times, the people may ask the question, “Where is God in such times?”
Perhaps it is helpful to remember that life was always uncertain. This highlights the temptation that we all share. When life seems certain, we can wrongly believe that we have more control over this life than we do. It only takes one phone call to remind us life is uncertain. It only takes one phone call to remind us that a crisis has struck our family or the loss of a job before our certainty is shaken.
The Scriptures often remind us that our certainty is not in our circumstances. Consider what the Lord Jesus teaches in the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus commands, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matt. 6:19-21).
Jesus is talking about our ultimate treasures in these verses. There is an irony in these verses. When treasures on earth whether money or things or experiences or insisting on our ways are laid up in our hearts, our world often comes crashing down when those things are taken away. We were never intended to place our ultimate hope in those things; rather we were always to place our ultimate hope in the One who gave us our very lives.
Jesus reminds his disciples of their ultimate hope in Matthew 10:30 when he reminds his followers that God has numbered the hairs on their heads. There is nothing that happens in this world that does not fall under the Lord’s rule and reign over his universe. This brings us back to our question at the beginning, “Where is God in such times?”
God is sitting on his throne, ruling over the universe. Like all who live through such times, we would rather not see these uncertain days. That is not for us to decide. All we have to decide is what to do when uncertain days come our way. The question for us is this: Are we going to trust in the Lord in our uncertain days, are we going to trust in things that will rust and decay away?