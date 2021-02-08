To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Atkins – Tabatha Barger, Emily Finn, Grace McGovern, Jack McGovern, Hannah Miller, William Polansky, Shannon Stolen
Belle Plaine – Paige Bachelder, Marissa Bys, Hannah Eichhorn, Quinleigh Grimes, Grace Parrott
Center Point – Courtney Perry
Dysart – Krystal Putz
Garrison – Abigail Lampe, Rylee Scheel
Keystone – Kaylee Kruse
La Porte City – Kyle Gross, Emma Wilson
Newhall – Elyse Striegel
Norway – Rachel Clarke
Urbana – Alex Grawe, Macey Overturf
Van Horne – Simon Carlson, Bennett Gorkow, Koal Marshall
Vinton – Connor Bendull, Emily Blake, Sam Griffith, Cassie Kenney, Isaac Lindauer, BreAnn Paxton, Grace Petrzelka Gage, Raeleigh Schulte, Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede, Shelby Stender, Taylor Wheeler, Scott Wirth
Walford – Campbell Hoffman, Alison Horak, Aaron Voss
CEDAR FALLS – New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
Atkins – Jordan Michels, Bachelor of Arts, Management: Business Admin
Keystone – Hannah Kimm, Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology
La Porte City – Eric Vaughn, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Mount Auburn – Jacob Higgins, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management
Norway – Rachel Clarke, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art: Studio BFA; Cormick Michael, Master of Arts, Counseling: School Counseling
Vinton – Zachary Boisen, Bachelor of Arts, Rec, Tour, & Nonprofit Ldrship
Walford – Lynsey Altenhofen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Abigail Curler, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, graduated with honors.