One of Union boys basketball’s final home stands of the season saw their seven seniors recognized in a 43-36 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
“I just feel like our team is getting better,” head coach Dan Hensing said. “We’ve always kind of been two steps forward and one step back this season, but right now we’re definitely going two or three steps forward.”
The Knights (4-14) came out with a 6-2 run led by senior Marc Mahood manning the post with authority. Union would deal with a small Cougars run to take a 13-11 advantage after the first quarter. Quick hands helped the Knights extend their lead to 24-15 at halftime.
“This game in general just like from start to finish it seemed like we were in control, might be the first time we’ve led wire to wire,” Hensing said. “I’ve said 100 times. You put yourself in those spots, over and over and we’re gonna start winning some of them.”
Union continued to hold the Cougars in check through the third quarter, outscoring their visitors 10-6 and following Hensing’s philosophy of valuing possessions. But Sumner-Fredericksburg was not ready to be blown out after defeating Union earlier this season 47-41. The Cougars mounted two mini runs in the final quarter to shrink the lead to as close as four before the Knights iced the game with free throws.
“We just got to keep going in this direction and I’m really proud of my guys,” Hensing said. “In our coaching staff’s opinion, that was the best team win we’ve had, I mean everyone contributed. It was a great night for the seniors and a great way to send them out.”
Marc Mahood led the Knights with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals, followed by Caleb Reel with 10 points five rebounds and two assists. Brayden Grosse finished with six points and six assists. The Knights would assist on 14 of their 17 made baskets. All six available seniors-Mahood, Caleb and Devin Reel, Trevior Davis, Grosse, and Henry Powers-received playing time in Union’s win. Keegan Block, who went down with an injury two weeks ago, was recognized during the evening.
“This class is the reason why I came back this year was that class,” Hensing said. “I really like the senior class. Last year they tried to get this program turned around. We’re going in the right direction because of them.”
Union will finish its season on the road at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday and at Jesup on Friday before hosting Columbus Catholic.
“I feel we are more than likely will be able to succeed in the postseason,” Hensing said. “I was talking to a coach in our conference and how we might be a dangerous team in the playoffs. He felt we have ability with the guys out there for us.”