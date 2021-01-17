Union’s success over recent years can be explained in part by the four 2021 seniors, who helped lead the Knights to a 54-24 Senior Night win over Hudson on Thursday during a rescheduled Homecoming week.
“This senior class has a lot of leadership and a lot of points in duals and tournaments over the years,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “These guys will be missed when they aren’t in a Union singlet next season, But there’s still plenty of season left and we are counting on them.”
The Knights notably had their full lineup back, but were still down two weights against a Hudson team with all weight filled this season. Hudson would score the first 15 points of the dual before Union fired back with four straight pins from 120 lbs to 138 lbs, including seniors Kolten Crawford and Brady Hilmer.
The Pirates got back on the board with a 7-3 decision over senior Lincoln Mehlert at 145, followed by a pin from junior Stone Schmitz at 152 lbs and a forfeit at 160 lbs. Union ended the dual with another four pins all in the first period. Senior Adam Ahrendsen returned to the mat for the first time since early December and junior Dacoda Marvets ended the evening with a pin at 195 lbs to get the crowd on their feet one last time.
“We talked about bonus points coming into this dual and not giving them up,” Mehlert said. “Adam took three weeks off and it healed up ready to go. We still got some big conference duals coming up this season and we’re ready for them.”
Union continued their success on Saturday as they won the Cascade Invitational behind five finals, including junior Hunter Worthen a champion at 160 lbs and Ahrendsen a champion at 185 lbs.
The Knights will take on AGWSR and Sumner-Fredericksburg in Ackley on Thursday and complete their conference schedule with hosting East Marshall and Denver at Union Middle School on January 26. According to Mehlert, the status of the NICL Conference Tournament has yet to be determined.