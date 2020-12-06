Union wrestling opened its season with two dominant wins over Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center and North Tama on Thursday despite open weights forcing forfeits on the night.
Junior Hunter Worthen and senior Adam Ahrendsen each got falls over the AP/GC opponents at 170 lbs and 182 lbs before two straight forfeits from the Knights. Gabe Hanson at heavyweight got Union back up with a pin in the second period and the Knights never looked back. Four more pins by Union and a forfeit would spell a 60-18 win over the evening’s hosts.
Ahrendsen received a forfeit and two double forfeits opened Union’s dual with neighbor North Tama. The Redhawks scored 15 unanswered points before facing the meat of Union’s lineup. The Knights scored the last 36 points off four pins to roll to a 48-21 win.
Union’s fortunes reversed as they fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Osage on Saturday. The Knights will face Dike-New Hartford and South Hardin/BCLUW in Eldora on Thursday.