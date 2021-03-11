You know the stories. Cinderella and her slippers. Jack and his beanstalk. Rapunzel and her long hair. Little Red Riding Hood and her signature cape. All of these classic fairy tales become hilariously intertwined in Union Drama’s production of “Into the Woods”, hitting the high school auditorium on Friday and Saturday.
“There’s a lot of depth to this show,” senior Tyson Fleshner said. “But really at its core, this is a magical fantasy completely different from anything we’ve done in recent years. It’s a lot of great music and recognizable characters, which I think the audience can really connect with.”
Fleshner and junior Laura Rempe play a baker and his wife attempting to put a bun in the oven, but find they cannot. A wicked witch next door (Sunshine Gray) reveals she had cursed the baker’s family after his father stole from her garden, and the only way to break the curse is for the couple to fetch her a pair of golden slippers, a cow as white as snow, a blood-red cape and a piece of hair the color of hay. Finding little choice but to head into the woods in search of these items, the couple encounters a variety of characters from everyone’s favorite children’s books.
“As you pay attention to the story, you notice everything is connected,” Gray said. “Everyone’s stories are intertwined and come together. It’s so cool to see that. I’ve played a lot of good characters, so it was fun to play a villain for once.”
When directors Tim Mitchell and Korina Carlson first picked the beloved Broadway musical believing the cast would be smaller this year due to COVID-19. Instead, the tryouts for the play were well attended, but neither wished to turn away anyone willing to participate.
“We have kids who can fill these certain roles with their range and abilities,” Mitchell said. “But we had a lot of kids who are versatile.”
Last year's musical ended up being the last school activity of the 2020 school year as the state shut down days later. A year later, both directors are grateful the situation with COVID has changed and the Union administration signed off on this opportunity immediately.
“We are so fortunate that the administration was all for it,” Carlson said. “They never suggested we not do this and knew we would do our best to keep the kids healthy and safe and, It's been a sense of normal for the performers, which is nice for them to get away.”
Senior Madelon Rathe wore her Homecoming Queen tiara to play the iconic role of Cinderella, who finds herself pursued by the baker’s wife in order to claim on her magical shoes to break the family curse. Rathe has performed in musicals all through high school and was grateful to bring the character alive alongside her classmates.
“We know so many schools aren’t doing musicals this year and some didn’t even get to do them last year either,” Rathe said. “Everyone has worked so hard this year and it means a lot to each of us to be able to perform. I was so excited when I learned we were doing ‘Into the Woods’ and it’s pretty awesome to be Cinderella.”
The cast performed half of their show for Dysart-Geneseo students on Wednesday, stirring up laughs, applause and awes from the younger students who may one day be on the same stage in a few short years. While Cinderella, the baker and other characters each sparked plenty of hilarious moments, the star of the show proved to be the lovable cow (Alyssa Hatch).
“Between two acts, it’s two and a half hours long, which is longer than we’ve done in awhile,” Mitchell said. “It’s all about keeping the audience engaged in the story. We don’t have a problem keeping it going. The cast loves it and they love making people laugh.”
Into the Woods will show on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with all seats reserved Ticket sales are available on-line by going to unionhighschool.ludus.com.