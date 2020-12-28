With the Battle of Waterloo cancelled and a hole left in Union wrestling’s schedule, the Knights took a long trip over to Indianola on December 19 to face a tough challenge against several larger programs such as Ankeny, Iowa City Liberty and powerhouse Don Bosco.
The Knights did not have the lowest weights filled out going into the tournament, with freshman Caleb Olson as 120 lbs the smallest weight and finishing fifth. Freshman Keegan Ellworth finished fifth at 126 lbs and Kolten Crawford was runner up at 132 lbs. Senior Brady Hilmer had a fourth place finish at 138 lbs and Lincoln Mehlert finished runner-up at 145 lbs.
Freshman Brock Ruzicka took third at 152 lbs while junior Stone Schmitz matched with a bronze at 160 lbs. Junior Hunter Worthen gave Union another runner-up finish at 170 lbs. Senior Dacoda Marvets finished fifth at 195 and Gabe Hanson finished fifth at heavyweight. The final point total put the Knights two points behind Ankeny.
Union will resume its season with two home duals after break, including another crack at Don Bosco on January 5 and then hosting Jesup on January 7.