The 2019 season for Union girls golf saw the program without a senior to guide the program through a “building year”, yet six letterwinners promised a competitive season for coach Erin Wittenberg in her first season at the helm.
“The team was very ambitious coming into the new season,” Wittenberg said. “There were 11 girls and one brand new senior to the team. All 10 remaining golfers were returning players. I was looking forward to the season, strong finishes to the school year and to career finales.”
Seniors Brystal Bergmeier and Kaylin Brustkern were the number one and two golfers for Union last season and were poised to return to cap off four years with the program. Junior Sydney Bucknell showed promise last season as she finished second on the team at Sectionals in 2019. Rounding out the returning varsity six were Emma Deaton, Eden Hansen and Alivia Mulligan.
“Our expectations for the season included more focus on skill and technique work of the game,” Wittenberg said. “As a largely returning team, the girls were more familiar with a season and what it took to turn up their game day competitiveness.”
Wittenberg planned for more practice time for the girls to grow more familiar with their home course and anticipated that experience would calm nerves at away meets. Conference opponents Dike New-Hartford, Sumner Fredericksburg and Columbus Catholic all promised to be tough opponents in the NICL East for the season.
“The goal is always for self improvement and self-reflection of what it takes to improve your individual game,” Wittenberg said. “Individual improvement regardless of team rankings were the personal and team goals of the year.”
Bergmeier and Brustkern will graduate and leave a girls program ready to take a step forward together in 2021.