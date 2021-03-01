“Into The Woods” brings the Brothers Grimm to the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and how the choices we make affect our lives.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
One of Sondheim’s most popular works, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy all set in the fantastical elements of this magical world. When asked why this choice was made, Co-Director, Tim Mitchell replied, “It is always a balance to find accessible shows for our students while at the same time challenging them and helping them grow as performers. Although this piece features the most difficult score for a musical, we currently have the strength of students to really tackle this amazing show. The many unlying life messages intertwined in the show are something we are very excited to bring to life.”
Union High School will be bringing you this beloved classic musical with a cast, crew and pit of 50 on Friday, March 12th and Saturday March 13th at 7pm at Union High School in La Porte City. Doors do not open until 6:30pm each night. All seats are reserved and are $5.00 per seat. Ticket sales are available on-line by going to https://unionhighschool.ludus.com. This convenient path allows you to pick your own seats. You can then print them, pick them up at will-call the night of the show or download tickets directly to your smartphone. There is a small convenience fee for using your credit card. If you prefer to pay cash you will need to come to the Union High School office between 8am and 3pm weekdays.
“Into the Woods” is a very family friendly show but does run a solid 2 ½ hours. Please be aware that masks will be required for all audience members while in Union Community School facilities and seating will not be restricted in terms of distance. Please keep these conditions in mind when choosing to purchase tickets.