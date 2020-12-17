The threes were flying as Union traveled to Wapsie Valley on Monday, the Warriors winning this round 78-45 as the Knights could not contain the Warriors’ shooting.
“What is cool about Wapsie is how old school coach [Marty McKowen] is and has a few plays no one else in this conference has,” coach Dan Hensing said. “We didn’t think they’d attack like they did, but that credit goes to a heck of a coach, who got six hundred wins tonight.”
Union attempted to match Wapsie’s success beyond the arc, connecting on several treys before falling behind their host’s 23 points in the opening quarter. While both teams cooled off in the second quarter, Union’s deficit continued to widen to 36-20 by halftime.
“Shooters gotta shoot, so we keep encouraging them to shoot,” Hensing said. “I saw some fight and effort tonight. The scoreboard might tell a different story to some people, but we needed an effort game like this going forward.”
Wapsie’s shooting returned in the second quarter, extending their lead as Union put up modest numbers with second chance plays and shots from junior Grant Behrens falling. The Knights would continue to play to their strengths on the perimeter.
“We get a hot hand, we need to recognize it,” Hensing said. “We did one thing right, two other things pop up. We have guys who can contribute with our shooting, but we still need to figure out things defensively. Good things will happen down the road if we work on it now.”
Good things certainly happened the next day for the Knights as they scored their first win of the season at Hudson 56-51. Junior Brandon Tompkins, sophomore Ty Lorenzen and Danny Petersen each finished in double figures. Union will host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday and travel to Upper Iowa University for a non-conference matchup with Don Bosco on Saturday.