Union’s spring musical is still a couple of months away from hitting the stage in April, yet six students decided to present “Bright Star” as part of their All-State nominated musical theatre selection for the 2020 Large Group Speech season.
“We had ideas before selecting Bright Star and we realized ‘why not do this’ to prepare for the spring musical?” junior Tyson Fleshner said. “It’s really emotional, has a happy ending and would be a great option.”
Bright Star follows the story of Billy Cane, an aspiring writer back home for World War II looking to find his first publication with the local paper. The story unfolds as a tragic story of loss and evolves into a “bright and happy ending” according to senior Noah Damro. Bright Star was originally written and composed by comedian Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell.
The musical in full is two hours long, but Union’s musical theatre group of Damro, Riley Davis, Fleshner, Sunshine Gray, Carlie Hoppe and Natalie Tecklenburg were only permitted 10 minutes to perform under Large Group contest rules.
“We worked on it for a long time, but a lot of it wasn’t crammed until the last couple of weeks before Districts,” Hoppe said. “We didn’t have everything figured out. It’s a lot to put in 10 minutes with so many songs. We did our own practices, sometimes for a couple of hours on Saturdays.”
The cast of the musical took on southern accents for the performance and had to keep their emotions in check, according to Davis. All their work led up to Districts in late January. Some members worried their performance wasn’t ready. The judge provided valuable criticism regarding character, accents and portraying the tragedy.
“One of the big comments we got was letting ourselves be there emotionally and portraying what we were feeling,” Davis said.
Bright Star moved past Districts and then took to State Large Group Speech. They were among the last groups of the day. Hoppe commented that the gym they performed in had strange acoustics, but was overall happy with their performance. After some comments from their three judges, the group boarded a waiting bus. They would have to wait until Monday afternoon to learn if they made All-State or not. Either way, the musical theatre had received an overall Division I rating.
Of the six members, only Fleshner had participated in an All-State performance last year with the musical theatre “1776.” Other members of the current musical theatre watched them last Large Group season and knew what the standard was for All-State. When it was announced they were going on, the experience was surreal.
“I’ve watched cousins and family friends do musical theatres that made it to All-State,” Damro said. “We’re the 29th musical theatre from Union to go to All-State since 2002. It’s an honor to be a part of that.”
Bright Star will have two weeks to prepare for the All-State Large Group Speech Festival on the Iowa State University Campus. They will perform their piece one last time as a group, take a photo with an All-State banner, and add their names to a tradition at Union that continues to roll right along. Individual Speech will begin on Saturday, Feb. 29.