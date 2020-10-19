Union football had one final chance for a win this season as they traveled to Monticello on Friday, but a cold second half offensively led to a 56-18 loss to end the 2020 season for the Knights.
“Monticello has a high powered offense with a talented dual-threat quarterback,” coach Jared Pospisil said. “We prepared for that scenario. Their defense was also solid and our running game needed to be ready for that challenge.”
The Knights played the Panthers close for an entire half as senior Brandon Tompkins got Union on the board with a 10 yard rush in the end zone. Junior quarterback Grant Behrens used the weapons at his disposal as senior Jacob Carey burst through for a 52-yard touchdown and junior Gibson Purdy had his first career touchdown reception. Going into halftime, Monticello led 28-18.
“We tried a few new looks on defense I felt had Monticello confused in the first half,” Pospisil said. “Offensively, we had some big plays and solid drives. Our passing game was able to keep us in that half. Grant has improved steadily through the season and had some good reads.”
Monticello possessed height at receiver and began to take advantage of mismatches with their shorter Union defenders, putting up 288 total yards as a unit. Union would not be able to contain 540 total yards in the blowout loss as the Knights could not produce a score in the second half.
“They were able to exploit use with those receivers and made some adjustments defensively going into the second half,” Pospisil said. “We had difficulty running the ball all night, and I give credit to Monticello for that. I’m proud our guys fought to the end and couldn’t ask for more from an effort standpoint.”
Behrens would throw for 164 yards on 10 of 28 completion and rush for 28 yards on 11 carries. Tompkins rushed for 46 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Carey finished with 76 yards on three receptions and a touchdown, followed by Tompkins with 48 yards on four receptions. Senior Reece DeVries led the Knights with six tackles, followed by Tompkins with 5.5 tackles and senior Dallas Blackburn with five tackles.
Union finished 0-8 on the season and will graduate 11 seniors from this year’s squad, including Tompkins with 511 total yards (332 rushing, 179 receiving) and 54.5 total tackles, Carey with 472 total yards (206 rushing, 266 receiving), Blackburn with 40 total tackles.
“This senior class had great leaders who kept in touch with their teammates through the pandemic with their training,” Pospisil said. “I commend this class for being so positive and leading during a difficult year.”
The Knights will return starters in skill positions, including junior receivers Max Eikamp (254 yards) Michael Niebergall (237 yards), and the man throwing the ball to them in Behrens (976 yards passing).
“We will definitely need to focus on our line on both sides of the ball going into next season,” Pospisil said. “We’ll try to hit the weight room and be ready for what comes next year.”