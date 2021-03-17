Union Community School District Superintendent Travis Fleshner released a statement on Wednesday detailing an investigation regarding a possible sexual incident by email exchanged between a teacher and students within the school district.
“While the public media and social media have shared information regarding this matter, the school district has and is following our school policies regarding the release of information,” Fleshner wrote. “The teacher involved has been placed on paid administrative leave as we continue to investigate. The school’s attorney has been involved in reviewing documents, policies, and procedures since the initial concern was brought forth.”
The subject was brought to light last week by a parent. Fleshner noted the school district is limited in what they may share as this investigation is a “personnel matter” and asked questions be directed to his office.