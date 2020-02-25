Jack Thomsen (145) couldn’t believe it. Nobody in Wells Fargo Arena seemed to either aside from the Solon coaching staff and the officiating crew.
As the Union senior knelt to cover Solon’s Hayden Taylor in the fifth bout of their semifinals match, the head referee blew his whistle and motioned for a caution against Thomsen for moving early.
Solon’s coaching staff erupted, holding up three fingers and demanding a point in the tie-breaker. That’s exactly what they got, along with the ultimate tie-breaker win. The two state champions never touched again, save for a bewildered handshake.
“It made the difference between being in state finals and not being in state finals,” the South Dakota State commit said. “I was pretty emotional, obviously.”
Union head coach Bret Mehlert said he agreed with the official decision but still found it hard to swallow.
“Is that the way that match should’ve gone down between two state champs?” Mehlert said. “I don’t know. I would’ve liked to see the last 15 seconds. It is what it is.”
Thomsen bounced back the following day, picking up wins in the consolation bracket semifinals and finals with a pair of pins to earn him a third-place finish. Even with the disappointing ending to his match against Taylor, Thomsen said the emotions he felt at his final high school state competition meant a lot to him.
“It’s way fun being here at the Wells Fargo Arena,” he said, “but it’s unfortunately coming to an end. I’ve gotta move on to bigger and better things.”
Union’s Kolten Crawford (120) kicked things off for Union in Saturday’s consolation bracket with a 5-3 win over Ben Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic to advance to the third place match. The junior then faced off against a familiar rival in East Marshall’s Dominik Ridout, who defeated Crawford during the regular season and at sectionals in La Porte City. Though Crawford gave up a mere two points to Ridout, the Union Knight was unable to put any points and fell by decision.
“Would’ve liked to win the whole thing, obviously,” Crawford said. “That’s what I’ve been working towards. You just have to go for the next-best thing.”
The main draw for Union on Saturday, however, was Adam Ahrendsen. The 160-pound junior came out with a bang, winning by pinfall in 1:06 for his opening-round win and putting up large amounts of points in a pair of decisions in his favor.
The finals, however, were a different story. Going up against Independence’s Matthew Doyle, Ahrendsen broke free of a Doyle cover to gain the match’s only point in a 1-0 decision and claim the state championship.
“It’s the best feeling,” an out-of-breath Ahrendsen said. “So good.”
Ahrendsen had a hold on Doyle in the final 10 seconds of the match. A Doyle escape would mean a match bout and the two would continue into the fourth bout. But Doyle never gained free.
“Just hold on,” Ahrendsen told himself in those final moments. “I looked over, and I saw seven seconds left. I had his head on the mat. I knew he wasn’t going to try to get up.”
Union’s Lake LeBahn (132) nearly had a storybook ending himself. The senior wrestled his way into the Saturday finals after an opening-round pin with 26 seconds remaining and a pair of decisions in his favor.
However, in the finals against Centerville’s Kayden Kauzlarich, LeBahn’s season grinded to a halt. Kauzlarich held on for a 9-4 decision, setting LeBahn up for a second-place finish in his final bout at the state tournament.
Still, after not placing at last year’s state tournament, the prolific distance runner said his experience in the 2018-19 season fueled his efforts.
“It always leaves a little fire,” he said, “but the main fire came from all the people that believed in me and all my teammates... That’s where the fire comes from.
“A ton of great memories happened,” he said. “This is a great team, a great atmosphere... It was just a great opportunity that I had to wrestle with the guys I get to wrestle with every day... It was just a great, amazing experience. Wouldn’t change it for the world.”
“It was a great tournament, overall,” Mehlert said. “Kids came to fight. That’s all we can ask, effort and attitude.”
Mehlert said the Union celebration would consist of him and the boys going back to their hotel, eating pizza and drinking pop.