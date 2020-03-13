County Editor/ Digital Journalist
The couple that signs together stays together. Union seniors Jasmyn Bush and Brayden Grosse both signed their letters of intent with Central College soccer and Wartburg College football respectively.
“This was actually his idea because we are both really busy and we thought it would be a good idea to sign together,” Bush said. “I’m feeling really good, really excited to sign with Central.”
Bush has led Knights soccer to two State appearances in 2017 and 2019, posting 346 saves (89.3 save percentage) as goaltender along with eight goals and six assists when playing in the field. The senior from La Porte has also qualified for State in volleyball in 2016 and 2019, and has made four appearances on the Blue Oval at State track in 2017 and 2019. Bush first attended a winter soccer camp at Central her junior year, where she made instant relationships with the head coach and players on the roster.
“It just felt like I was really welcomed and really wanted there at Central,” Bush said. “I hadn’t really made a decision at that point. Honestly, I thought I’d just go to camp and thought ‘I’m probably not gonna go here anyways.’ Things just change really fast going through more camps at Central. I saw them at a lot of my tournaments. That showed they cared.”
While Bush is best known for defending the box, she will potentially be called to field for the Dutch this fall. While at Central, she will study Pre-Chiropractic before eventually transferring to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. She is the daughter of Terrance and Michelle Bush of La Porte City.
“Jasmyn has had a fantastic career with us at the high school level on her and then in her club soccer career,” Hunter Zempel, Union soccer coach said. “She’s a phenomenal athlete in all the sports she’s in and has saved us many times over the past three seasons. I think she’s gonna also bring a leadership aspect to her college program at the next level.”
Union’s 2019 Homecoming saw Bush crowned Homecoming Queen in October. But what’s a Homecoming Queen without a King, in this case Union running back Brayden Grosse. Also a native of La Porte City, Grosse signed his letter of intent to continue his football career with Wartburg College this fall.
“I’m pretty excited to play at Wartburg because it’s close to home and my parents get to support me at games,” Grosse said. “They told me that I’d be like a slot wide receiver, so kind of what I was this year when I was receiving. It could change. I could play running back if I put on some weight over the next few offseasons.”
Grosse broke out his junior season as quarterback alongside Dylan Felderman, throwing for 59 yards on 7/15 completion. However, Grosse would make his biggest impact for Union over two seasons running the ball, rush for 1,524 yards and receiving 336 yards as a slot receiver. The Knights achieved their 11th consecutive trip to State in 2018. This success led Grosse to consider options to continue playing at the next level.
“On our visit, [Wartburg] just seemed like they really wanted me there and I felt like I’d fit in perfectly with their scheme,” Grosse said. “They have some of the best athletic facilities around. They’re getting the new weight room this next year too.”
Not only will Grosse continue to carry the title of a Knight into college, he will also play alongside fellow Union Knights at Wartburg in linebacker Jace Glenn and wide receiver Stone Schmitz.
“Their staff is talking about how Silver and I could line up right by each other like we did in high school and I thought that was cool,” Grosse said.
Union coach Jared Pospisil believes Grosse’s versatility and wide skill set will help the senior contribute right away in Waverly after watching him take on a leadership role this past season
“It’s exciting anytime you see someone you’ve coached to move on to the next level,” Pospisil said. “Warburg is very good about using each kid’s unique talents to find a spot for them. I think his work ethic will propel him to great things there at Wartburg as well.”
Grosse is the son of Brent and Tracie Grosse of La Porte City. Outside of football, Grosse is also involved with basketball and has helped the combined Hudson-Union soccer program to State appearances in 2017 and 2019 as a midfielder, including a third place finish in Des Moines this past season.