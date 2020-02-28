Madison Frush of Union has signed to continue her soccer career as a Wartburg Knight this fall, announcing her poorly kept secret on Tuesday in the high school gym.

“I am beyond excited to have finally made it official and can’t wait to call Wartburg home next fall,” Frush said. “I have pretty much known I wanted to play at Wartburg since the summer going into my junior year, so it is amazing to finally make it official.”

Frush explained she enjoyed the campus size and the facilities offered at Wartburg. She also appreciated the winning tradition the Knights have achieved in recent years, winning 63 games in the past five years.

“Wartburg chose me, and wanted me to be a part of their team, and that was a great feeling,” Frush said. “The coaches have been very personable and even made the point to check in on me after my ACL surgery, even before I had committed so that was cool too.”

Before she dons her orange jersey at Wartburg, Frush’s goal is to work hard this high school season to get her stamina and endurance back up to the level before her surgery that held her out of the 2019 season. The Knights return fellow seniors Jasmyn Bush, Lauren and Lexi Wagner and other pieces from a 14-4 team that reached the State Tournament in 2019.

“Madi is consistent every day,” Union coach Hunter Zempel said. ‘Her work ethic is top notch like second to none. She has the ability to play on the frontline, the midfield and defense. You know she’s very versatile in that way. We’re gonna find a role for this year that will hopefully showcase our talents to our maximum ability and I look forward to seeing her back out that this year with a big smile on her face.”

Frush is the daughter of Lisa and Travis Frush of La Porte City. Outside of soccer, Frush has been involved in cross country, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Silver Cord and her youth group.