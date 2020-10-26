Union junior Ellie Rathe will represent the Knights in Fort Dodge as she qualified for the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 31, finishing eighth overall during the qualifying meet in Jesup on Thursday to punch her ticket.
“The goal coming into this meet was to qualify, but I also wanted to PR,” Rathe said. “No matter what happened today, I wanted to end my season strong. Finishing in the top 10 here was the icing on the cake.”
Rathe accomplished both goals as she placed in the top 15 to qualify as an individual with a time of 20:35, improving her previous best time by 22 seconds according to Rathe. Coach Mark Hookham confirmed her new PR and felt Rathe pushed herself this meet to get in the top 10.
“Coming into this meet, we knew Ellie had a chance to qualify,” Hookham said. “We looked back at her times last season and knew she had to believe in herself. We’ve seen her improvement throughout the season. She was running against girls she didn’t know from the season, but she knew to run behind the top girl from Jesup and did a great job of sticking with that top 10 group.”
As a team, the Union girls finished their season ninth overall at the qualifying meet as freshman Lauren Youngblut placed 43rd with a time of 22:22, freshman Sydney Anton in 62nd with a time of 23:43, junior Elle Hookham in 65th with a time of 24:02 and junior Alexa Weber in 66th with a time of 24:04 to round out scoring.
“We came into a really hard district,” Hookham said. “If you look at the top 15’s times compared to others, ours was by far the fastest in 2A. Our girls ran well and had among their best times of the season.”
The boys team ended their season with a 12th place finish, led by sophomore Conner Prestemon in 45th with a time of 19:05. Sophomore Asher Beerman followed in 57th with a time of 19:29, freshman Sam Fehl in 65th with a time of 19:39, freshman Wyatt Hoy in 68th with a time of 20:00 and sophomore Sam Klein in 82nd with a time of 21:10.
“They all ran great times and that’s all you can ask for,” Hookham said. “The best part is we didn’t have anyone who was a senior running, so they will all be back next year to improve and build off this year.”
The 2A State Cross Country Meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, with the girls running at 10:30 a.m. While Rathe feels good about her qualifying time to get to State, the La Porte native already has her next goal in mind.
“Beat that time at Fort Dodge,” Rathe said.
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the State Cross Country Meet on October 30 and 31, the meet this season being split between two days. Check out the November 3 issue of the Vinton Eagle for results and stories from State.