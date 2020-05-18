Union's Class of 2020 were set to graduate on May 17 before COVID-19 ended the school year. To celebrate, seniors in Dysart and La Porte City each took part in Senior Community Drive-Bys through their respective communities. More photos are available at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com.
Union Senior Community Drive-By
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
