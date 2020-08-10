The North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) East elected to select an All-Conference list this season for both baseball and softball, not choosing 1st, 2nd or Honorable Mention teams. The following are honorees from Union for the 2020 summer season.
Representing Union softball (3-11) for NICL East All-Conference were senior shortstop/utility Natalie Tecklenburg (16 hits, 13 runs, 10 RBI, .457 avg, 2.03 ERA in 20 innings) junior outfield Allie Driscol (18 hits, 16 runs, four RBI, .367 avg) and sophomore third baseman Jocelyn Gates (14 hits, 10 runs, eight RBI, .341 RBI). Tecklenburg, Driscol, junior first baseman Aleah Reisinger, junior second baseman Breanna Weltzin, and junior pitcher Sarah Roberts were all named Academic All-Conference for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.33 or higher. District teams were not compiled for softball this season.
Union baseball (5-7) were represented on the NICL East All-Conference list by junior shortstop Jacob Carey (13 hits, 11 runs, three RBI, .371 avg), senior third baseman Jordan Carey (18 hits, six runs, eight RBI, .419 avg), sophomore outfield/pitcher TJ Freeland (12 hits, seven runs, two RBI, .324 avg, 5.40 ERA in 11 innings), and senior second baseman Rhett Peters (19 hits, nine runs, 16 RBI, .452 avg). For All-District NE selections, Peters was named 1st Team and the Careys 2nd Team out of a district representing 20 schools.
Honors were presented to players on Sunday during a sports banquet.