For the first time this season, both Union track teams competed alongside each other during their home meet on Friday, each placing fourth in their respective team races.
“It’s been critical for us to cut down on times and we saw that on Friday with the girls,” coach Gina Feldt said. “We’re not going to be able to cut off too much with speed going forward, so we’re hoping to cut off time with handoffs and endurance.”
Junior Gracie Rathe finished seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 14.20 while senior Allie Driscol finished third in the 200m dash with a time of 27.47. The Knights also got a fourth place finish from freshman Emily Petersen in the 400m run with a time of 1:06.
“We’re really looking at Allie to qualify for State in the 200 after getting a few more seconds off that time,” Feldt said. “Our district will be loaded with sprinting, so we’re hoping that can push her to really compete. Our 4x1 and 4x2 have really been focused on handoffs and we continue to see them shave off time. The top times are within one second of each other in our district, so every millisecond counts.”
Junior Ellie Rathe placed third in a top-heavy 1,500m run with a time of 5:21 while placing second in the 3,000m run with a time of 10:49. Freshman Lauren Youngblut finished sixth in the open 800 with a time of 2:42.
“Ellie’s times in the 3,000 are great in our district,” Feldt said. “She might be coming in second at meets, but our district isn’t as competitive with distance. She’s still chipping away at the 1,500 and hopefully we can get a few more seconds off this next week.”
The Knights scored points off their hurdle events, including third with their shuttle hurdle team finishing in 1.17. Freshman Ava Mills finished third in 100m hurdles with a time of 17.64 and seventh in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:21. Sophomore Aubrey Gates tied for second in the high jump with a best of 4’-8”.
“We’re noticing legs are getting tired out and we’re not finishing quite like we should,” Feldt said. “Practice-wise, I’ll keep that in back of my mind, so we’re getting worn out in practice. We want to be at our strongest these next two Thursdays.”
Feldt praised her four seniors-Driscol, Grace Walker, Margery Miller, Alex Hall-for leading a very young Knights squad through the season by example, including taking on new events and showing the freshman class how practice goes.
“Grace and Margery each do a great job of encouraging the girls,” Feldt said. “It’s been fun to see them all come along this season. We had Alex Hall only throwing earlier in the season, but she’s taken on running events again. Allie works as a quiet leader and shows the girls how to improve themselves.”
Union boys played to their strength in relays to claim points, placing in the top four in each relay event with the exception of the 4x8.
“I feel we have lineups for districts down and we feel really good about them,” coach Scott Denner said. “We’re only tinkering with a couple of small things and improving our handoffs. Seeing those times continue to trend downward this season has been the biggest thing for me as a coach.”
But it’s not just one team in one relay. The Knights are also stacking relays, especially at their home meet on Friday. The 4x1s finished second and seventh with times of 45.86 and 49.65. The 4x2s came up with second and fourth with times of 1:35 and 1:40. Union’s 4x4 placed third with a time of 3:38 and the shuttle hurdle matched that placing with a time of 1:13. The Knights got a 2-4 out of the sprint medley with times of 1:39 and 1:45. The distance medley would claim the top finish with a time of 3:57.
“Our sprint med, distance med are events we’re really focused on for State,” Denner said. “I believe our 4x1, 4x2 and 4x4 have outside shots of qualifying. We don’t have any individuals we feel are able to qualify. It’s now a matter of continuing to shave time off those relays, run our best times at Districts and hope to get in either with a top two placing or by our times.”
Individual events, however, did score Union some points on Friday. Sophomore Conner Prestemon finished fifth in the open 400 with a time of 56.87. Freshman Mason Mullen placed sixth in the 800m run with a time of 2:14. Junior Nolan Miehe was sixth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:05. Junior Michael Niebergall finished second in the high jump with a best of 5’-10”.
“Michael never jumped before this year and now he’s clearing 5’-10”,” Denner said. “That’s incredible considering the lack of practice. If he continues to stay healthy, I can see this being a big event for him next year.”
Denner credited seniors Brandon Tompkins and Jacob Carey for pushing the relays along and each taking part in multiple events. He also recognized Dallas Blackburn for going out after his rugby season was cancelled, and to Nick North and Brandon Neipert on the throwing side.
“They spend a tremendous amount of time working with the younger runners/throwers,” Denner said. “We have tremendous leaders in them.”
Both teams will compete in the NICL Conference meet at Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday and at their State Qualifying Meet in Jesup a week after that.