IOWA CITY, IA (06/09/2021) — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Atkins: Sophia Gilbert [Political Science], Leah Hull [Social Work], Jackson Kithcart [Business Analytics and Information Systems], Kacey Korsmo [Enterprise Leadership], Kamron Korsmo [Nursing], Darci Lange [Neuroscience], Brody Rawson [Management], Adison Steinford [Mechanical Engineering], Brooke Timmerman [International Relations]
Belle Plaine: Chance Baburek [Health and Human Physiology], Ashton Bohlen [Elementary Education], Zachary Snyder [Elementary Education], Shaylee Stanerson [Health and Human Physiology]
Blairstown: Thomas Seboldt [Public Health]
Brandon: Noreasa Higgins [English Education]
Center Point: Kayla Bean [Biomedical Engineering], Britt Garman [English and Creative Writing], Vannessa Kotouc [Nursing], Tristan Miller [Biomedical Engineering], Joshua White [Business Direct Admission]
Dysart: Tori Hadachek [Communication Studies]
Garrison: Caroline Erickson [Political Science]
Keystone: Megan Pace [Pre-Business]
La Porte City: Madison DeWitt [Psychology], Wesley Hanson [Microbiology]. Emma Peters [Speech and Hearing Science], Cade Rahlf [Biochemistry]
Luzerne: Makayla Miller [Elementary Education]
Shellsburg: Joshua Clark [International Relations], Camryn Mosty [Pre-Business], Sarah Schminke [Communication Studies]
Norway: Zachary Brecht [Music Education], Mckayla Conner [Criminology], Joshua Marcus [Mechanical Engineering], Patrick Michael [Industrial Engineering]
Urbana: Joshua Parbs [Biochemistry]
Van Horne: Luke Wiebel [Industrial Engineering]
Vinton: Taylor Berry [Cinema], Sarah Frank [Health and Human Physiology], Lillie Lamont [Biomedical Sciences], Jenna Lane [Health and Human Physiology], Rachel Tandy [Interdepartmental Studies], Emerson Tran Lam [Chemistry], Morgan White [Elementary Education]
Walford: Ryan Baumer [Health and Human Physiology], Kelby Yoder [Music]