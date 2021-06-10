IOWA CITY, IA (06/09/2021) — More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.
Sophia Gilbert of Atkins, IA [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science]
Joshua Marcus of Norway, IA [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering]
Joshua Parbs of Urbana, IA [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biochemistry]
Emma Peters of La Porte City, IA [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science]