Iowa City – The University of Iowa College of Public Health and its Business Leadership Network selected five award recipients of its annual Community Grant Program.
The recipients are: Building Bridges, Burlington; Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, Anamosa; NAMI Southeast Iowa, West Burlington; South Central Iowa Community Action Program - Parents as Teachers, Chariton; and Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, Vinton. The organizations received cash grant awards of up to $3,000.
The grant program funds, in conjunction with an equal cash match from other organizations or businesses, will be used for public health-related initiatives and projects in the recipient communities.
Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District will work to combat negative consequences such as substance use, mental illness, and risk of suicide for students who have faced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The “Student Leadership Project” will provide students with resources and opportunities to develop leadership skills to reduce the effects of ACEs so that they can make a positive impact in their own school, community, and lives.
“With the pandemic, there is a greater need than ever to support community health,” says Edith Parker, dean of the University of Iowa College of Public Health. “This program demonstrates the power of partnerships among the university, local businesses, and organizations to improve Iowans’ wellbeing.”
The College of Public Health provided the grants as part of its Business Leadership Network (BLN) initiative. Funds for the grant program are provided by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. The BLN fosters ongoing, mutually beneficial relationships between the College of Public Health and small and medium-sized businesses and communities in Iowa. Through these relationships, the college engages and collaborates with communities in development of cutting-edge, high impact public health research, enhances educational programs with service-learning opportunities within businesses, and promotes a culture of health throughout communities.
The first round of grant funding was awarded in 2015. This year’s grant funding was available to nonprofit organizations and local government entities across Iowa. Details about the grant program, as well as additional information about the Business Leadership Network is available at: www.public-health.uiowa.edu/bln.