Despite the many unprecedented challenges of the past year, University of Iowa students continued to excel and perhaps the best example of that commitment is the more than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester. The following are area graduates:
Katelyn Banning of Center Point, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Informatics; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Whitney Bernacki of Walford, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Cole Garwood of Vinton, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Biology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Grace Milroy of Brandon, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Electrical Engineering; College: College of Engineering]
Katie Parizek of Walford, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Accounting; College: Tippie College of Business]
Charity Pettit of Urbana, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Kelly Pint of Center Point, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies; College: University College]
Jeshua Smith of Luzerne, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Aaron Zuck of Urbana, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester.
Atkins: Elizabeth Clark, Leah Hull, Kamron Korsmo, Nolan Krueger, Adison Steinford, Brooke Timmerman
Belle Plaine: Chance Baburek, Zachary Snyder
Brandon: Noreasa Higgins, Grace Milroy
Center Point: Katelyn Banning, Kayla Bean, Britt Garman, Sophia Gilbert, Trey Koppedryer, Vannessa Kotouc, Lucas Miller, Tristan Miller, Joshua White
Dysart: Mackenna Hatch, Chloe Heitmann
Garrison: Caroline Erickson
La Porte City: Madison DeWitt, Emma Peters
Norway: Zachary Brecht, Joshua Marcus, Patrick Michael
Shellsburg: Joshua Clark, Mckayla Conner, Alexzondria Diveley, Camryn Mosty, Sarah Schminke
Urbana: Joshua Parbs
Vinton: Taylor Berry, Sarah Frank, Lillie Lamont, Seth Patterson, Denise Perez, Rachel Tandy, Emerson Tran Lam
Walford: Grace Kaufman, Emily Williams