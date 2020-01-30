Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.

The following area students are listed by their hometowns with degrees and majors included, along with honors earned.

Arlington – Danielle Fedeler, B.A., social work; Meg Swanson, B.A., communication: digital media production

Clermont – Valerie Butikofer, B.A., elementary education

Elgin – Courtland Ellis, B.A., history

Elkader – Sandra Anderson, B.A., social work; Emily Jacobson, B.A., leisure, youth & human services

Hawkeye – Derrick Kuehner, B.S., construction management

Independence – Alyssa Hawkins, B.A., elementary education; Alexander Webb, B.S., construction management; Darci Young, B.A., social science teaching-plan B all social science

Lamont – Jennifer Adams, B.A., elementary education

Maynard – Andrew Squires, B.A., finance: personal wealth management, real estate

Oelwein – Abigail Greco, B.A., English; Hannah Schmidt, B.A., psychology

Randalia – Trevor Koch, B.A., management: business administration

Sumner – Cameron Amos, B.A., mathematics teaching; David Spier, B.S., manufacturing engineering tech: manufacturing design, B.A., technology management

