CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
The following area students are listed by their hometowns with degrees and majors included, along with honors earned.
Arlington – Danielle Fedeler, B.A., social work; Meg Swanson, B.A., communication: digital media production
Clermont – Valerie Butikofer, B.A., elementary education
Elgin – Courtland Ellis, B.A., history
Elkader – Sandra Anderson, B.A., social work; Emily Jacobson, B.A., leisure, youth & human services
Hawkeye – Derrick Kuehner, B.S., construction management
Independence – Alyssa Hawkins, B.A., elementary education; Alexander Webb, B.S., construction management; Darci Young, B.A., social science teaching-plan B all social science
Lamont – Jennifer Adams, B.A., elementary education
Maynard – Andrew Squires, B.A., finance: personal wealth management, real estate
Oelwein – Abigail Greco, B.A., English; Hannah Schmidt, B.A., psychology
Randalia – Trevor Koch, B.A., management: business administration
Sumner – Cameron Amos, B.A., mathematics teaching; David Spier, B.S., manufacturing engineering tech: manufacturing design, B.A., technology management