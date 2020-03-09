New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. A * preceding a name indicates "graduated with honors," ** means "graduated with high honors.
Atkins
Lea Brunssen, Bachelor of Arts in Biology
Blairstown
Megan Lueckenotto, Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Dysart, IA
Abigail Ollendieck, Bachelor of Arts-Middle Level Educ Dual Major/Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci**
La Porte City
Cole Reiter, Bachelor of Arts in Technology Management
Urbana
Sydney Hull, Bachelor of Liberal Studies/Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Vinton
Sydney Bartling, Bachelor of Arts in Real Estate
Bristian Gerber, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders**
Carisa Meyer, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education-Middle Level Educ Dual Major
Kayla Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Rhea Wieditz, Bachelor of Arts in Finance: Financial Management
Walford
Lisa Christen, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Management Information Systems
Dean’s List
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Atkins, IA
Tabatha Barger
Emily Finn
Remington McFadden
Hannah Miller
William Polansky
Shannon Stolen
Olivia Zahrt
Grace Parrott
Center Point
Emily Takes
Dysart
Krystal Putz
Garrison
Abigail Scheel
Keystone
Kaylee Kruse
La Porte City
Kyle Gross
Emma Wilson
Mount Auburn
Ryan Miller
Norway
Rachel Clarke
Urbana
Alex Grawe
Sydney Hull
Lauren Wiley
Koal Marshall
Van Horne
Cassidy Nulty
Vinton
Emily Blake
Bristian Gerber
Nicholas Hyland
Daniel Janssen
Daisy Johnson
Grace Petrzelka Gage
Anna Sagan
Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede
Jarrica Speidel
Amanda Stewart
Taylor Wheeler
Walford
Lynsey Altenhofen
Abigail Curler
Alison Horak
Joshua Piering