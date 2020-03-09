Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. A * preceding a name indicates "graduated with honors," ** means "graduated with high honors.

Atkins

Lea Brunssen, Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Blairstown

Megan Lueckenotto, Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Dysart, IA

Abigail Ollendieck, Bachelor of Arts-Middle Level Educ Dual Major/Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci**

La Porte City

Cole Reiter, Bachelor of Arts in Technology Management

Urbana

Sydney Hull, Bachelor of Liberal Studies/Bachelor of Liberal Studies

Vinton

Sydney Bartling, Bachelor of Arts in Real Estate

Bristian Gerber, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders**

Carisa Meyer, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education-Middle Level Educ Dual Major

Kayla Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Rhea Wieditz, Bachelor of Arts in Finance: Financial Management

Walford

Lisa Christen, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Management Information Systems

Dean’s List

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Atkins, IA

Tabatha Barger

Emily Finn

Remington McFadden

Hannah Miller

William Polansky

Shannon Stolen

Olivia Zahrt

Grace Parrott

Center Point

Emily Takes

Dysart

Krystal Putz

Garrison

Abigail Scheel

Keystone

Kaylee Kruse

La Porte City

Kyle Gross

Emma Wilson

Mount Auburn

Ryan Miller

Norway

Rachel Clarke

Urbana

Alex Grawe

Sydney Hull

Lauren Wiley

Koal Marshall

Van Horne

Cassidy Nulty

Vinton

Emily Blake

Bristian Gerber

Nicholas Hyland

Daniel Janssen

Daisy Johnson

Grace Petrzelka Gage

Anna Sagan

Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede

Jarrica Speidel

Amanda Stewart

Taylor Wheeler

Walford

Lynsey Altenhofen

Abigail Curler

Alison Horak

Joshua Piering

