Center Point-Urbana senior Emma Upah is one step closer to fulfilling her dream of dancing in college as she signed with Mount Mercy’s dance team on Wednesday inside the high school gym she’s performed in countless times.
“I’ve always wanted to dance at the college level,” Upah said. “I’m excited to sign and looking forward to dancing at Mount Mercy starting in the fall.”
Upah originally wished to attend the University of Iowa and try out for their dance team, but the impact of COVID-19 changed her plans and she took a visit to Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids. She fell in love with the campus and was drawn to the dance program. 2020 CPU graduate and close friend Ashlyn Hotchkiss helped recruit Upah to the program.
“Mount Mercy just kept climbing higher and higher on my list,” Upah said. “I knew I could be a part of a great program right away in my freshman year and get a good education. Everyone was so friendly as I met them and I love the campus.”
The Mount Mercy Dance team performs at basketball games during the season and participates in two competition seasons. During the fall, they will compete at the state level and in the winter Mount Mercy normally takes part in six competitions leading up to Nationals. Dance range from pom to jazz routines.
“I’m excited to meet new people and grow my dancing technique,” Upah said. “I can’t wait to be around this team and coaches. I want to improve my technical skills and aerials because I know they are important at the college level.”
She has been a member of CPU’s dance team for three years and recently competed in the State Solo and the State team competitions in Des Moines.
“All of my friends are in dance,” Upah said. “Dance has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve met so many great people through dance over the years. Being a part of the CPU Dance Team has prepared me as a dancer for college, but also showed me I truly want to do this.”
Upah originally planned to study nursing, but will go into college undecided. She is the daughter of David Upah of Atkins and Jennifer Upah of Center Point. Outside of the CPU dance team, Upah is a member of the CPU competition and wrestling cheer teams, a member of the art club and is an honor roll student. Upah has danced since two years old and dances at Joan Cooling Dance Center in Vinton.