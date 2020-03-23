The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country. This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in the area include:
Friday, April 17 at the Fayette Public Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette, 1-6 p.m.
Friday, May 15 at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., 1-6 p.m.