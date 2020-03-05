VINTON - Vinton council members received an update on the continuing work at the city’s waste water treatment plant.
Representatives from the engineering firm Veenstra and Kimm met with city staff and Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, to discuss possible funding for the new upgrades at the plant.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that at this point the City is looking at a 75% grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
“The remaining 25% would be from either revenue bonds or the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF),” Ward wrote in a memo to the council.
He added that the SRF also has an additional program that would assist the city by paying fore the engineering and design cost of the project.
Ward explained that there would be no additional cost to the City for the application to the SRF for the Intended Use Plan. In fact, “there would be a cost savings to the City of Vinton if the application is accepted,” he wrote.
The application does not restrict the City of Vinton utilizing revenue bonds to pay for the work instead of the SRF if the interest rates are move favorable to the City.
“How much is this project going to cost the City,” Nathan Hesson, city council member, asked during the meeting.
Maynard that at this point, a final number had not yet been established. The engineering firm is “still working on the plan.”
The motion before the council at Thursday’s meeting was to gain approval to submit an application for the revolving funds.
“I think it would be foolish for us not to apply for the funds,” Maynard said.
The motion passed with all members voting yes for Ward to submit an application for the SRF funds.
In other business:
- Ward provided an exciting update regarding the grant award that the city was receiving from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The city is the recipient of two different grants each for $1 million. Ward reminded the council that one of those grants was presented as $500,000 as a forgivable loan and the other half as a loan interest loan.
He explained that the City had learned this week that the grant had been updated so that the full $1 million would be a forgivable loan.
“This is a major hurdle in getting the Braille School project started,” Ward stated.
- Council members learned that 19 lots in the new housing development south of the high school have been sold.
Maynard told the council that all 10 of the lots set aside for the lower-to-middle income had been spoken for.
“I’ve been sold that there are seven new families with children moving into the community,” he added.