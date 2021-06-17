VINTON – Updates regarding the Braille School property were given during a work session before last week’s Vinton city council meeting.
Jim Hobart, Vinton Braille School LLC (VBS LLC), shared with council members that there has been interest in the three commercial lots that are part of the plat west of the Old Main Building.
“There have been two retail businesses who have expressed interest in coming to the community,” Hobart told council members. “But the biggest concern right now is when will the utilities and streets be put in so work can begin.”
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, pointed out that because of manufacturing delays being experienced across the country, the longest wait may be Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) to get the necessary items for growth in that area.
With interest in the commercial lots, Vinton Braille School LLC will be submitting a request for rezoning on the area along K Avenue to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Could we (VBS LLC) get a letter from the City stating that it is the intention of the city for the rezoning of that area to be completed,” Hobart asked. “We will be able to present that to the interested parties” to demonstrate forward
progress in the area.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, questioned Hobart on the number of commercial lots in the area. Hobart confirmed that there were just three commercial lots in that area and if those parties that have expressed interested move forward, that would “fill those up.” Members at the committee meeting agreed that a letter was possible to be shared with the interested parties
As part of the original Developer’s Agreement, VBS LLC needs to ask for and receive permission from the Vinton City Council in order to sell the lots.
Ward explained that with the permission granted to sell the lots, there would need to be a zoning change done. “Currently, the area is zoned R-3 residential and he (Jim Hobart) would like it to be zoned as B-1 Commercial District,” Ward stated.
The potential sale of these commercial lots and the construction of the businesses would be a benefit to the city. “For the City of Vinton and for Hobart Historic Restoration, this would help the development begin to start the Tax Increment Financing District for infrastructure improvements on the site and would also begin one of the funding sources for the Emergency Services Facility,” Ward wrote in a memo to the council. During the council meeting held later Thursday evening, council approved a motion to send VBS LLC’s request to Planning and Zoning.
“Work has continued at the Old Hospital on the grounds,” Hobart said during the meeting. “It’s been tough to get the Old Hospital open for business.” Hobarts have been working on renovations to the building to create a pub/restaurant. “This project did not go as quick as we had hoped but doors should open in July,” he stated.
Renovations and updates have been continuing in the Palmer and Rice Hall buildings along with the work at the Old Hospital. The laundry list of work includes everything from window trim repair to bathroom remodels and continued debris removal. Since taking over the property earlier this year, VBS LLC has continued to empty storage areas of broken equipment, old desks that were disposed of earlier.
Hobart was asked about the future of the IBSSS sign that is located along S K Avenue designating the School. “The plan is to move that sign to the front of the Old Main Building,” Hobart said during the meeting. “We need to find the right site, get that prepared and the masonry work in place before we move the sign.”