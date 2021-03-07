Indian Hills Community College freshman thrower Lauren Upmeyer can add All-American to her early list of college achievements as the Vinton native placed eighth in shot put at the 2021 Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State University on Saturday.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Upmeyer said. “It meant a lot to me and everyone else around me to be able to compete this season. We’ve had setbacks this season with COVID, but each time we bounce back and compete harder. We’ve not stopped since.”
Upmeyer’s first season at the junior college level has seen her place consistently during the indoor season, but even with that success Nationals appeared to be a lofty goal. During her qualifying meet, she came just outside of qualifying for Nationals. Instead, Upmeyer received a white card to guarantee her a spot.
“I was a little worried at first,” Upmeyer said. “I felt I hadn’t been doing my best recently. I didn’t know if I would be able to produce at the National meet. But my coach was confident in me, so I knew I had to compete at my best.”
The nerves remained until Upmeyer walked into Plaster Center in Pittsburg, KS, where she found herself surrounded by competitors all with the same goal. This atmosphere began to boil away her nerves. She watched her teammates compete on Friday and mentally prepared herself for Saturday’s shot put competition.
“I woke up Saturday pumped and full of energy,” Upmeyer said. “I went into it with a good mindset and ready to go.”
Upmeyer advanced through a preliminary round of 15 girls, placing eighth overall with a throw of 11.64 meters to earn NJCAA All-American honors in her first year as a Warrior.
“If anyone had told me before the season I’d be an All-American in my first indoor season, I would have laughed,” Upmeyer said. “It’s a great accomplishment and I feel I can expand on this going forward. It makes me more marketable if I decide to compete at a four-year college one day.”
Indian Hills women's track and field will now prepare for the outdoor season, which Upmeyer plans to expand to compete in disc and potentially new events such as hammer throw and javelin.
“I'm definitely going to train harder in these next two weeks to prepare for outdoor,” Upmeyer said. “I really want to buckle down and focus on my technique with shot put and disc. Indoor has really motivated me to train at my best.”
Upmeyer was a three-time State qualifier for Vinton-Shellsburg, placing third in disc and fifth in shot put as a junior. She signed with Indian Hills out of Ottumwa in December of 2019 after seeking a local community college with a “solid track and field” to join beyond high school. Upmeyer hopes to continue her career at a four-year university after she graduates in May of 2022.