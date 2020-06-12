FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University students will return to fall classes as originally scheduled on Monday, Aug. 31.
To lessen face-to-face interaction between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a time when sickness can be commonly spread, traditional classroom courses at the university’s residential campus in Fayette will be transitioned to online learning from Monday, Nov. 30, through the end of final exams on Thursday, Dec. 17. Campus students will have the option to stay in residence, but classes will not meet face-to-face during this holiday period.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to soon welcome students back to the classroom,” UIU President William R. Duffy II said. “We are especially appreciative and proud of all our students for their patience, perseverance and dedication in successfully completing the spring semester during such a challenging time. While it was not the experience any of us envisioned, we were pleased that by utilizing UIU’s long-standing online learning program our students were able to continue making progress toward their respective degrees. With that said, we are eager to resume face-to-face learning in the fall.”
UIU intends to follow the existing 2020-21 academic calendar, as outlined on the University website at uiu.edu. UIU administrators, faculty and staff continue to work on detailed plans for several University operations, including academics, athletics, and Fayette Campus dining services, student housing and events.
“Our students and their families can be assured that UIU is working closely with local and state public health officials to create a safe learning environment for students, faculty, and staff while still providing the student-centered education that is a cornerstone of our culture,” Duffy said. “Although it is our current plan to reopen classrooms on August 31, we realize this is an unusual time in our history and if a change in strategy is required, we will be prepared.”
Educate to Career, a nonprofit organization, recently honored UIU with a Tier 1 ranking, recognizing its remarkable ability to successfully serve students online during the pandemic. UIU was one of only five private colleges or universities in Iowa to receive such a ranking. When its in-person classes moved online during its spring and summer sessions as a result of the pandemic, UIU relied on its history of serving students online for more than 20 years and via distance education for nearly 50 years in transitioning its students to a high-quality online learning environment.
In addition, the Fayette Campus Orientation, Advising and Registration (OAR) Day originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27, was recently transitioned to two virtual events taking place on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26. The OAR day previously scheduled for July 17 will now also occur in a virtual format, taking place on Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20. More information about these changes will be communicated to those involved with OAR Days soon. At this time, the Monday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, OAR dates have not been changed.
Current UIU students who have not yet registered for fall courses should contact their academic advisor as soon as possible. New students have begun registering and courses have begun to fill. Over the next several weeks, students will continue to receive communications regarding various new policies, procedures and preparations as UIU moves toward a return to face-to-face learning.
For additional information, visit uiu.edu.